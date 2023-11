Grayscale GBTC's Negative Premium Rate Narrows to Lowest Level Since August 2021

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, data from Coinglass reveals that the negative premium rate of Grayscale's GBTC has narrowed to 8.07%, marking its lowest level since August 10, 2021. As of last Friday's close, the trading price of GBTC shares stood at $31.21.