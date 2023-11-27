copy link
Grayscale GBTC's Negative Premium Rate Narrows to Lowest Level Since August 2021
2023-11-27 02:51
According to Foresight News, data from Coinglass reveals that the negative premium rate of Grayscale's GBTC has narrowed to 8.07%, marking its lowest level since August 10, 2021. As of last Friday's close, the trading price of GBTC shares stood at $31.21.
