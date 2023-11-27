KyberSwap Recovers $5.7 Million From Bot Exploit, Returns 90% To Users

According to Foresight News, Kyber Network announced that it has recovered approximately $5.7 million in funds extracted from KyberSwap liquidity pools on Polygon and Avalanche due to a bot exploit. KyberSwap has contacted the bot owner and negotiated a return of 90% of the extracted user funds to the 0x8180 address in exchange for a 10% bounty. As of now, around $4.67 million has been returned to the KyberSwap Deployer address on Polygon through these transactions. After recovering the funds from the bot, the team will continue to support law enforcement and cybersecurity departments in tracking and recovering user funds from the attackers exploiting the vulnerability.

