Japan's National Tax Agency Investigates 615 Crypto Cases in 2022

According to Foresight News, Japan's National Tax Agency (NTA) has released a report on the 'Investigation Status of Income Tax and Consumption Tax in 2022', which includes on-site inspections of 615 cryptocurrency cases for the 2022 fiscal year. In each case, the undeclared income amount was JPY 30.77 million (approximately USD 206,000), with a total undeclared income of JPY 18.9 billion (approximately USD 127 million). The additional tax amount collected per case was JPY 10.36 million (approximately USD 69,000), with a total additional tax payable of JPY 6.4 billion (approximately USD 42.91 million).

