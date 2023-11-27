Paradigm Expresses Concerns Over Blast's Information and Execution Practices

According to Foresight News, Dan Robinson, Research Director at Paradigm, expressed concerns about Blast's announcement, stating that the company believes there are overreaching actions in information dissemination and execution. Paradigm disagrees with the decision to launch a 'cross-chain bridge' before Layer2 and does not approve of the three-month withdrawal restriction. Many marketing activities have diminished the value of a serious working team. However, Paradigm's investment is based on its belief in Pacman's ability to create excellent products over the years. Paradigm has been discussing its concerns with Blast, and there are still many differences between the two parties on the basis of cooperation.

