Long-Dormant Addresses Convert 40.39 Million CDT to SSV and Transfer to Other Addresses
Binance News
2023-11-27 01:18
According to Foresight News, Twitter user Yujin reported that four long-dormant addresses, inactive for nearly six years, converted 40.39 million CDT (old coins before the SSV 1:100 merger) into 403,964 SSV (approximately $9.15 million) 16 hours ago. The converted SSV was then transferred to other addresses.
