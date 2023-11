Long-Dormant Addresses Convert 40.39 Million CDT to SSV and Transfer to Other Addresses

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Twitter user Yujin reported that four long-dormant addresses, inactive for nearly six years, converted 40.39 million CDT (old coins before the SSV 1:100 merger) into 403,964 SSV (approximately $9.15 million) 16 hours ago. The converted SSV was then transferred to other addresses.