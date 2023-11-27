Circle Partners With SBI Holdings To Expand USDC Circulation And Web3 Services In Japan

According to Foresight News, Circle has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japanese financial group SBI Holdings to circulate USDC, establish banking relationships, and promote the use of Circle's Web3 services in Japan. SBI Shinsei Bank, Limited will also provide banking services to Circle, enabling Japanese businesses and users to access USDC and obtain liquidity. Additionally, SBI Group will adopt Circle's Web3 service solutions, such as programmable wallets, blockchain infrastructure, and smart contract management tools.

