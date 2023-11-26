copy link
Prisma Finance Executes PIP-009 Proposal, Increases sfrxETH Debt Ceiling
2023-11-26 23:59
According to Foresight News, Prisma Finance has announced the execution of the PIP-009 proposal, which has resulted in an increase in the sfrxETH debt ceiling from 33 million mkUSD to 50 million mkUSD. This development aims to accommodate the growing demand for the stablecoin protocol LSD.
