Curve Finance Urges Users to Check Updated List for CRV/ETH, alETH, and msETH Pools
Binance News
2023-11-26 23:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Curve Finance has advised users who have joined the CRV/ETH, alETH, or msETH liquidity pools to check if their addresses are on the updated list and ensure the numbers are correct. The JPEG'd team has already completed the data update for the pETH pool, so it is not listed.
