Token Unlocks Data Reveals Upcoming One-Time Unlocks for YGG, AGIX, DYDX, NYM, OP, ACA, 1INCH, and TORN

According to Foresight News, Token Unlocks data indicates that from November 27 to December 3, tokens YGG, AGIX, DYDX, NYM, OP, ACA, 1INCH, and TORN will undergo a one-time unlock. Yield Guild Games token YGG will unlock 16.69 million tokens (approximately $6.36 million) on November 27 at 22:00, accounting for 5.84% of the circulating supply. SingularityNET token AGIX will unlock 9.39 million tokens (approximately $2.9 million) on November 28 at 08:00, accounting for 0.76% of the circulating supply. DYdX token DYDX will unlock 2.16 million tokens (approximately $7.36 million) on November 28 at 23:00, accounting for 1.2% of the circulating supply. Nym token NYM will unlock 25 million tokens (approximately $3.91 million) on November 29 at 08:00, accounting for 4.1% of the circulating supply. Optimism token OP will unlock 24.16 million tokens (approximately $43.49 million) on November 30 at 12:00, accounting for 2.74% of the circulating supply. Acala token ACA will unlock 27.43 million tokens (approximately $1.62 million) on December 1 at 15:00, accounting for 3.31% of the circulating supply. 1inch token 1INCH will unlock 98.74 million tokens (approximately $35.07 million) on December 1 at 20:00, accounting for 9.48% of the circulating supply. Tornado Cash token TORN will unlock 22,840 tokens (approximately $84,900) on December 3 at 11:06, accounting for 0.6% of the circulating supply.

