Token Unlocks Data Reveals Upcoming One-Time Unlocks for YGG, AGIX, DYDX, NYM, OP, ACA, 1INCH, and TORN
Binance News
2023-11-26 23:36
According to Foresight News, Token Unlocks data indicates that from November 27 to December 3, tokens YGG, AGIX, DYDX, NYM, OP, ACA, 1INCH, and TORN will undergo a one-time unlock. Yield Guild Games token YGG will unlock 16.69 million tokens (approximately $6.36 million) on November 27 at 22:00, accounting for 5.84% of the circulating supply. SingularityNET token AGIX will unlock 9.39 million tokens (approximately $2.9 million) on November 28 at 08:00, accounting for 0.76% of the circulating supply. DYdX token DYDX will unlock 2.16 million tokens (approximately $7.36 million) on November 28 at 23:00, accounting for 1.2% of the circulating supply. Nym token NYM will unlock 25 million tokens (approximately $3.91 million) on November 29 at 08:00, accounting for 4.1% of the circulating supply. Optimism token OP will unlock 24.16 million tokens (approximately $43.49 million) on November 30 at 12:00, accounting for 2.74% of the circulating supply. Acala token ACA will unlock 27.43 million tokens (approximately $1.62 million) on December 1 at 15:00, accounting for 3.31% of the circulating supply. 1inch token 1INCH will unlock 98.74 million tokens (approximately $35.07 million) on December 1 at 20:00, accounting for 9.48% of the circulating supply. Tornado Cash token TORN will unlock 22,840 tokens (approximately $84,900) on December 3 at 11:06, accounting for 0.6% of the circulating supply.
