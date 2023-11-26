Upcoming Blockchain Games: Symbiogenesis and Shrapnel Set for December Release

According to Decrypt, two highly anticipated blockchain games, Symbiogenesis and Shrapnel, are set to launch in December. Symbiogenesis, developed by Square Enix, the maker of Final Fantasy, is the company's first original Ethereum NFT game. The story-driven PC game will begin rolling out in December after the initial mint of just 500 Ethereum NFTs. This marks an intriguing experiment from an industry giant that has been making moves in the blockchain world for years. Shrapnel, another anticipated blockchain game, is a first-person shooter with flashy 'AAA' graphics and frenzied competitive blasting. The game offers user ownership of unique items and the ability for players to monetize their in-game creations. Developed by Neon, Shrapnel is set to unlock early access for players who purchase a key in December. These upcoming releases highlight the growing interest and potential of blockchain technology in the gaming industry.

