According to Foresight News, court documents reveal that the US Department of Justice is urging the court to require Zhao Changpeng to remain in the continental United States during his guilty plea and sentencing. The US government believes that Zhao Changpeng, a citizen of the United Arab Emirates, poses a flight risk and has no reason to believe that the UAE would extradite him to the United States. The court documents highlight the concerns of the US government regarding the potential escape of Zhao Changpeng, who is currently facing legal proceedings in the country. The US Department of Justice's request to the court aims to ensure that Zhao Changpeng is present during the crucial stages of his case, such as the guilty plea and sentencing.

