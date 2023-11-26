DeFi Technologies to Launch XRP Exchange-Traded Product in Europe

According to CryptoPotato, DeFi Technologies, Inc. has announced plans to launch a Ripple XRP exchange-traded product (ETP) on a European exchange in early December. The Canada-based Web 3.0 company will offer the product through its subsidiary, Valour Inc., in response to the growing demand among European investors for diverse cryptocurrency exposure. Valour currently offers a range of innovative blockchain products, including Ethereum Zero and Bitcoin Zero, two fully hedged Ether and Bitcoin ETPs with zero management fees. The addition of the XRP ETP is part of Valour's broader strategy to provide investors with access to a range of digital assets in a regulated format. Meanwhile, the price of Ripple's XRP token has been on the rebound, rising by 12% in the past 30 days and 36% over the past six months. The XRP investor community is eagerly awaiting the resolution of a years-long SEC lawsuit, with one analyst predicting the Ripple token could achieve a market price of $0.71 by the end of the year.

