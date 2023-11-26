Expanso Raises $7.5 Million in Seed Funding for Distributed Computing Platform

According to Foresight News, distributed computing platform Expanso has completed a $7.5 million seed funding round led by General Catalyst and Hetz Ventures. Expanso CEO David Aronchick, who previously worked at Protocol Lab, stated that the new funds will be used to advance the development of their open-source data processing platform 'Bacalhau' and deploy additional nodes to increase capacity for handling more data tasks. These tasks include distributed training for AI machine learning and processing application logs.

