Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Increases by 5.07% to Reach a New All-Time High
Binance News
2023-11-26 06:58
According to Foresight News, data from BTC.com reveals that Bitcoin mining difficulty has undergone an adjustment at block height 818496, resulting in a 5.07% increase to 67.96 T. This sets a new historical high, with the current average network hashrate standing at 497.55 EH/s.
