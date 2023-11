Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Increases by 5.07% to Reach a New All-Time High

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, data from BTC.com reveals that Bitcoin mining difficulty has undergone an adjustment at block height 818496, resulting in a 5.07% increase to 67.96 T. This sets a new historical high, with the current average network hashrate standing at 497.55 EH/s.