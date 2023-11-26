copy link
create picture
more
Elon Musk Announces 'Grok, Analysis' Button to Be Added on X Platform
Binance News
2023-11-26 05:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Elon Musk recently announced that a 'Grok, analysis' button will be added to the X platform (formerly Twitter) in a few weeks. This news follows a previous report from November 22, in which Musk stated that the AI model Grok from xAI would be made available to all X Premium+ subscribers next week.
View full text