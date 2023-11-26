copy link
Cosmos Hub Community Votes to Reduce Maximum Inflation Rate to 10%
2023-11-26 02:07
According to Foresight News, the Cosmos Hub community has voted in favor of a proposal to reduce the maximum inflation rate for ATOM from 20% to 10%. The proposal received 41.1% support, while 31.9% voted against it. As a result, ATOM's current inflation rate will be lowered to 10%, and the annual staking rate will decrease from 19% to 13.4%.
