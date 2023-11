Chainlink Staking v0.2 Set to Launch in Three Days

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Chainlink announced that Chainlink Staking v0.2 will be launched in three days, with priority migration starting at 01:00 Beijing time on November 29th. During the nine-day period, v0.1 stakers can migrate their staked LINK and accumulated rewards to v0.2, with increased accessibility.