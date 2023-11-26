copy link
Chainlink Staking v0.2 Set to Launch in Three Days
2023-11-26 01:19
According to Foresight News, Chainlink announced that Chainlink Staking v0.2 will be launched in three days, with priority migration starting at 01:00 Beijing time on November 29th. During the nine-day period, v0.1 stakers can migrate their staked LINK and accumulated rewards to v0.2, with increased accessibility.
