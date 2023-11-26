LooksRare NFT Market Announces End of 24-Month Release Plan and Migration to New Contract

According to Foresight News, the NFT marketplace LooksRare has announced that its 24-month release plan is coming to an end, and users will need to migrate their LOOKS tokens to a new contract to continue earning rewards. LooksRare will add $200,000 worth of ETH to the new reward pool and distribute it over the first seven days to reward early adopters. The migration will be open from November 27 at 19:00 Beijing time.

View full text