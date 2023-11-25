Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

CoinGecko Acquires Zash to Integrate NFT Data into Its API

Binance News
2023-11-25 22:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, CoinGecko, a leading independent cryptocurrency data aggregator, has announced its acquisition of Zash, a frontrunner in the NFT data infrastructure and intelligence space. This strategic move aims to enhance CoinGecko's cryptocurrency services by incorporating Zash's NFT information into its API, offering users a comprehensive view of fungible and non-fungible tokens. The acquisition of Zash will enable the seamless integration of fungible and NFT data, aligning with CoinGecko's commitment to reliable cryptocurrency data and advancing its goal of empowering a decentralized future. TM Lee, CEO and Co-founder at CoinGecko, stated that Zash stands out as unparalleled among existing NFT data providers. Parit Patel, co-founder and CEO of Zash, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating that it is a perfect fit for Zash's legacy and that their data infrastructure will play a crucial role in shaping the industry's future. CoinGecko plans to incorporate Zash's NFT data into its API by the second quarter of 2024. This integration will include enterprise-grade, indexed NFT data from various blockchain ecosystems, comprehensive NFT metadata, historical trade information, and NFT lending data indexing from platforms like Blend, X2Y2, and NFTfi. CoinGecko will also introduce wash trading detection for major collections on the Ethereum blockchain. Furthermore, CoinGecko aims to enhance its service offerings by integrating Zash's NFT data infrastructure into its existing NFT floor price tracker.
View full text