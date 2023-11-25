CoinGecko Acquires Zash to Integrate NFT Data into Its API

According to CryptoPotato, CoinGecko, a leading independent cryptocurrency data aggregator, has announced its acquisition of Zash, a frontrunner in the NFT data infrastructure and intelligence space. This strategic move aims to enhance CoinGecko's cryptocurrency services by incorporating Zash's NFT information into its API, offering users a comprehensive view of fungible and non-fungible tokens. The acquisition of Zash will enable the seamless integration of fungible and NFT data, aligning with CoinGecko's commitment to reliable cryptocurrency data and advancing its goal of empowering a decentralized future. TM Lee, CEO and Co-founder at CoinGecko, stated that Zash stands out as unparalleled among existing NFT data providers. Parit Patel, co-founder and CEO of Zash, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating that it is a perfect fit for Zash's legacy and that their data infrastructure will play a crucial role in shaping the industry's future. CoinGecko plans to incorporate Zash's NFT data into its API by the second quarter of 2024. This integration will include enterprise-grade, indexed NFT data from various blockchain ecosystems, comprehensive NFT metadata, historical trade information, and NFT lending data indexing from platforms like Blend, X2Y2, and NFTfi. CoinGecko will also introduce wash trading detection for major collections on the Ethereum blockchain. Furthermore, CoinGecko aims to enhance its service offerings by integrating Zash's NFT data infrastructure into its existing NFT floor price tracker.

