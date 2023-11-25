Buy Crypto
Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro 6E Mesh Routers on Sale for Black Friday

Binance News
2023-11-25 19:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, if you are experiencing inconsistent Wi-Fi connection in your home, now is an excellent opportunity to purchase a pack of Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro 6E mesh routers at a significant discount on Amazon for Black Friday. A three-pack is available for just $280, a record low that reduces the regular price of $400 for the bundle by $120. Amazon is also offering a deal on two-packs of the Nest Wi-Fi Pro, lowering the price to only $200. Mesh Wi-Fi networks establish multiple connectivity points, enabling a more reliable signal distribution throughout the home. Google's Nest Wi-Fi Pro 6E is designed for the latest generation of Wi-Fi, boasting faster internet speeds, reduced loading times, and consistent connection. Each device covers areas up to 2,200 square feet, so a three-pack can provide coverage for up to 6,600 square feet. The Nest Wi-Fi Pro is among the best Wi-Fi routers on the market, particularly for those seeking easy setup. It is controlled via the Google Home app, where you can view every connected device. The Nest Pro 6E features tri-band connectivity, supporting the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands. This allows you to maximize the potential of newer devices that support the latest Wi-Fi standard while freeing up congestion on the other bands for older devices. However, the Google Nest Pro 6E is not compatible with older Google Nest Wi-Fi devices, so if you plan to use it to upgrade an existing system, be prepared for a complete overhaul. The device itself is sleek and unobtrusive, available in a white color called Snow for the two- and three-pack deals. It does not have a built-in speaker like other Nest Wi-Fi models. In a review, it was found to provide a stable connection throughout the home, even in previously identified dead zones, earning a score of 87. The Google Nest Pro 6E is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable mesh Wi-Fi network for streaming, internet browsing, and video calls without any frills.
