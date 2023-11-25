Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

IRS Increases Annual IRA Contribution Limit, Benefiting Bitcoin Investors

Binance News
2023-11-25 16:49
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced on November 1 that the limit on annual contributions to an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) has been increased to $7,000 for the 2024 tax year, up from $6,500. The 401(k) limit also increased by $500 to $23,000. This means that Bitcoin investors saving for retirement with a self-directed Bitcoin IRA can contribute $500 more next year. Investors looking to hedge inflation, diversify their portfolio, or add a risk-reward, high-growth tech play to their strategy can also benefit from tax advantages with a Bitcoin IRA or 401(k) account. According to Forbes Advisor, a Bitcoin IRA can provide taxpayers with the tax advantages of traditional and Roth IRAs, allowing them to deduct their contribution from their taxable income. Jay Blaskey, head of sales at BitIRA, states that under the umbrella of self-directed IRAs, Americans have the option to purchase a wide variety of alternative assets, including gold, real estate, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Some 401(k) savers may also have the option to contribute Bitcoin to their 401(k) and receive a tax benefit if their employer allows it and works with a pension fund that provides digital asset services. Otherwise, they must use a self-directed Bitcoin IRA to obtain a tax deduction. Fidelity Investments, for example, works with 23,000 employers to maintain Bitcoin 401(k) retirement accounts through its Digital Assets arm, which provides digital custody services. Investors are obligated to report capital gains from any cryptocurrency holdings to the IRS, as the agency is increasing enforcement on unreported income from digital assets this year.
View full text