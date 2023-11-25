copy link
Cross-Chain Ordinals Market TeleportDAO Suspected of Being Attacked
2023-11-25 13:01
According to Foresight News, researcher Bobie from 0xScope has observed that the cross-chain Ordinals market TeleportDAO may be under attack. The protocol's Bitcoin-pegged token, TELEBTC, has experienced a deviation in price from the actual value of Bitcoin.
