Cross-Chain Ordinals Market TeleportDAO Suspected of Being Attacked

According to Foresight News, researcher Bobie from 0xScope has observed that the cross-chain Ordinals market TeleportDAO may be under attack. The protocol's Bitcoin-pegged token, TELEBTC, has experienced a deviation in price from the actual value of Bitcoin.