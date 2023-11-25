Nigerian Politician Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Over $246,000 from Crypto Wallet

According to Foresight News, Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has arrested a politician, Wilfred Bonse, for allegedly stealing over $246,000 (200 million Naira) from Patricia Technologies' crypto wallet. Bonse is accused of assisting hackers in laundering $61,000 (50 million Naira) from the stolen funds, with $74,000 (60.7 million Naira) fraudulently transferred from Patricia Technology's account to his bank account through a cryptocurrency wallet. The investigation is still ongoing, and the Nigerian Police Force assures that all those involved will be brought to justice.

