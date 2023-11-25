copy link
Sorare's Official Discord Channel Hacked, Users Warned Against Clicking Shared Links
2023-11-25 10:09
According to Foresight News, Web3 fantasy sports company Sorare has reported that its official Discord channel has been hacked. The company has advised users not to click on any links shared through the compromised channel until the issue is resolved. The team is currently working on addressing the problem.
