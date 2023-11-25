Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Azuki DAO Rebrands to 'Bean' and Drops Lawsuit Against NFT Founder

Binance News
2023-11-25 10:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Azuki DAO, an unofficial community decentralized autonomous organization focused on the nonfungible token (NFT) collection, has announced its rebranding to 'Bean' and dropped a proposed lawsuit against the NFT collection's founder, Zagabond, over a $39 million minting affair. The developers stated that the DAO will rebrand into a memecoin project and become part of the Ethereum layer-2 Blast ecosystem. Bean has reportedly secured $10 million from prominent investors for its development and acceleration within the Blast ecosystem. The proposed Bean memecoin will have a total supply of 1 billion, with 40% of tokens allocated to its treasury, 50% to Azuki DAO members, and 10% to Azuki NFT creator Zagabond. Minting will only be available to Azuki NFT holders, who must do so within 24 hours of the token's launch or face 'token burn.' The Azuki NFT collection consists of 10,000 anime-themed profile pictures (PFPs). In June, a second series of 10,000 PFPs in the Azuki collection, called 'Elementals,' was released by Zagabond. However, users noticed the close resemblance of Elemental PFPs to Azuki PFPs, leading to the dilution of the latter through an increase in supply. The price of Azuki NFTs reportedly fell 44% in the immediate aftermath of Elementals' release, triggering a community lawsuit proposal launched by Azuki DAO against creator Zagabond. Developers stated that detailed information on financing and a roadmap for future developments will be disclosed shortly.
View full text