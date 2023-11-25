copy link
create picture
more
Avalanche Web Wallet To Be Phased Out By November 30
Binance News
2023-11-25 08:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Avalanche has issued a reminder to stakers that the Avalanche Web Wallet will be gradually discontinued starting November 30. Users can now use Core Stake for staking operations, and access the same account through the Core extension or by connecting a Ledger hardware wallet.
View full text