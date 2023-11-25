copy link
create picture
more
Hong Kong Fintech Firm K Cash Announces IPO Plans on HKEX Main Board
Binance News
2023-11-25 08:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Hong Kong-based fintech company K Cash has announced its plans to go public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) main board. The company aims to raise up to HKD 2.818 billion by issuing 125 million shares on November 27. K Cash will be the first company to use the HKEX's new stock settlement platform, FINI, for its listing. In addition, K Cash's Chairman and CEO, Li Gentai, revealed that the company has entered into a partnership agreement with River Square, a wholly-owned subsidiary of New World. K Cash plans to join River Square's blockchain platform, Riverchain, and aims to launch it by the end of this year.
View full text