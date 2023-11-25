Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

LooksRare's Infiltration Game Drives 35% Surge in LOOKS Token

Binance News
2023-11-25 08:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, LooksRare has introduced a new mini-game called INFILTRATION, aiming to engage users and implement deflationary measures for its native token, LOOKS. The game is designed to systematically reduce the supply of LOOKS through various mechanisms, contributing to a deflationary economic model. This approach aligns with the growing trend in the crypto space, where scarcity and controlled supply often drive value. A standout feature of INFILTRATION is its commitment to using 50% of the generated fees to execute a buyback of LOOKS tokens. This mechanism injects value back into the ecosystem and showcases LooksRare's dedication to sustaining and enhancing the token's market dynamics. The market response has been swift and positive, with LOOKS experiencing a remarkable surge of 35% within the last 24 hours. This strategic move comes at a time when the NFT market is evolving rapidly, with platforms seeking innovative ways to enhance user engagement and token value. The integration of gamification and deflationary strategies positions LooksRare as a forward-thinking player in the dynamic NFT landscape. As the crypto community continues to witness the intersection of NFTs and gaming, LooksRare's INFILTRATION sets a notable precedent, offering users an interactive experience while contributing to the token's economic sustainability.
View full text