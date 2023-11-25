copy link
Kujira Integrates Wormhole Protocol to Bridge External Assets, Starting with Solana's SOL Token
2023-11-25 03:21
According to Foresight News, Cosmos-based DeFi blockchain Kujira has announced its integration with the cross-chain protocol Wormhole, enabling the bridging of external assets to Kujira. The first supported asset will be Solana's native token, SOL. To transfer SOL to Kujira, users can make direct deposits using the Sonar Wallet.
