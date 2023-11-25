copy link
TreasureDAO Co-Founder Reveals Plans for Gaming Chain with MAGIC as Gas Token
2023-11-25 03:08
According to Foresight News, TreasureDAO co-founder Karel Vuong has disclosed that the company is building a gaming chain, with plans to use MAGIC as the gas token. The gaming chain could potentially be based on the Arbitrum or Cosmos chains. Vuong confirmed this information in a comment.
