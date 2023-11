TreasureDAO Co-Founder Reveals Plans for Gaming Chain with MAGIC as Gas Token

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, TreasureDAO co-founder Karel Vuong has disclosed that the company is building a gaming chain, with plans to use MAGIC as the gas token. The gaming chain could potentially be based on the Arbitrum or Cosmos chains. Vuong confirmed this information in a comment.