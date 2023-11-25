Decentralized Machine Learning Network Bittensor's Token TAO Surges Over 24% In 24 Hours

According to Foresight News, the decentralized machine learning network Bittensor's token TAO experienced a short-term breakthrough, surpassing 300 USDT before falling back to 299.4 USDT. The token's 24-hour increase exceeded 24%. Bitget's market data showed the rapid rise and subsequent decline of TAO's value. Bittensor is a decentralized network that aims to improve machine learning through the use of blockchain technology. The network's native token, TAO, is used for various purposes within the ecosystem, including staking, governance, and rewards. The recent surge in TAO's value highlights the growing interest in decentralized machine learning networks and their potential applications in various industries. As the technology continues to develop, it is expected that more investors and users will be drawn to projects like Bittensor and its native token TAO.

