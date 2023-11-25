Crypto KOL Cobie Questions Bankless Co-Founder's Token Request

According to Foresight News, Crypto KOL Cobie questioned Bankless co-founder Ryan Sean Adams on platform X about his request for 30% of all BANK tokens, despite not participating in governance and never selling tokens. Adams claimed he could not respond because Cobie did not accept his attention. Cobie later addressed Bankless' other co-founder, David Hoffman, stating, 'Obviously you're happy to have a DAO and you want to participate. But then you thought about the impact, or maybe the price dropped, and you wanted to keep your distance. If you never sell and never manage, there's no reason to want 25% of the supply.' Previously, Foresight News reported that Bankless co-founder Ryan Sean Adams stated on platform X that Bankless DAO is an entity separate from Bankless. He, along with co-founder David Hoffman and Bankless, have not received any economic benefits from the DAO, have never sold BANK tokens, and have not participated in DAO governance voting. To avoid damaging Bankless' reputation, Bankless DAO has been renamed to Udi DAO.

