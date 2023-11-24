KyberSwap Hack Victims Communicate with Attacker via Ethereum Blockchain

According to Blockworks, some victims of the $48 million KyberSwap hack are attempting to communicate with the attacker through the Ethereum blockchain. KyberSwap is a DeFi platform that aggregates liquidity across the decentralized finance ecosystem into a single pool, offering services such as decentralized exchanges and wallets for instant token swaps. The platform was targeted by a series of flash loan attacks and other exploits, resulting in emptied token liquidity pools. In response, KyberSwap urged users to withdraw their funds, with about $77 million quickly pulled from the platform. Now, less than $8 million is kept with KyberSwap, according to DeFiLlama. Victims have been sending messages to the attacker through the input data field when sending transactions on the Ethereum network. Some messages are formal, while others are more lighthearted or even offer advice. It is unclear whether the attacker will respond to these messages or attempt to negotiate with the victims. In some cases, hackers have returned stolen funds after taking a percentage, claiming the attack was a gray-hat stunt. The outcome of the KyberSwap hack remains uncertain.

