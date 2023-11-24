Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Blast Deposit Contract on Ethereum Sees Rapid Growth to $390 Million

Binance News
2023-11-24 17:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, the value sent into the Blast deposit contract on Ethereum has increased significantly to $390 million in just a few days. The smart contract, which serves as a bridge for an optimistic rollup under development, has received approximately $340 million in ether and $50 million in stablecoins since its launch on Monday. The contract is controlled by a Safe 5-key multisig, with three keys required to execute transactions. However, one of the five keys has no transaction history, and the other four show initial ether deposits from the same Ethereum account, making it impossible for an outside observer to determine if the keys were generated by five independent entities or individuals. The project is backed by VC firms Paradigm and Standard Crypto, as well as several influential crypto personalities and traders. Development is led by Blur co-founder Tieshun Roquerre, who goes by the pseudonym "Pacman." Roquerre, a former Thiel Fellow and MIT dropout, has stated that each signer is a unique contributor to Blast and that the project uses the same security model as other L2s, such as Optimism, Polygon, and Arbitrum. However, these networks have additional security components besides a multisig. For example, Arbitrum has a publicly elected security council with 12 members, only two of whom are on the Offchain Labs development team. Deposited ether cannot be withdrawn until February 2024, when the development team must modify the deposit contract, presumably alongside the launch of an actual rollup. Ethereum layer-2 tracker L2BEAT lists the project in its "Upcoming" section, but if it were active today, it would rank between zkSync Era, which launched mainnet in October 2022, and dYdX V3, the StarkEx rollup that has been active since April 2021. Many crypto observers have expressed surprise at Blast's rapid growth in the face of uncertain risks. Some have criticized the project, calling it an "onchain hedge fund" that is "proving regulators' point." A straw poll conducted by Tangent Ventures founder Jason Choi has garnered over 2,500 respondents, with the unscientific opinion poll putting the odds of an exploit of the deposited crypto assets between now and February at 64%.
View full text