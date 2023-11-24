Square Enix to Launch First Ethereum NFT Game Symbiogenesis

According to Decrypt, video game publisher Square Enix, known for the Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts franchises, is set to launch its first original Ethereum NFT game, Symbiogenesis. The first NFT mint for the game will take place on November 27, with the auction process spanning three waves. The first wave will occur on November 27-28, the second wave from November 30 to December 1, and the final batch from December 2-3. Square Enix will release 500 character NFTs for Chapter 1 of Symbiogenesis, with 10 characters in the first wave, 90 in the second wave, and 400 in the third and final wave. The publisher opened up allowlist access earlier this month, enabling users to complete various quests and challenges within the game's Discord chat server to gain access to the auction. The Symbiogenesis NFTs will be offered for free to allowlist members in each wave, but if multiple people attempt to claim a certain NFT, it will go up for auction. Symbiogenesis, described as a 'digital collectible art project,' is an original, narrative-driven game from Square Enix that will feature characters minted as Ethereum NFTs, along with items and other NFTs minted on the scaling network Polygon. The game is expected to launch in December following the initial NFT mint.

