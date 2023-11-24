KyberSwap Vulnerability Exploited in Attack

According to Foresight News, a vulnerability in KyberSwap Elastic's computeSwapStep() function implementation has been exploited in an attack. The function calculates the actual swap input/output amounts to be deducted or added, the swap fee to be charged, and the resulting sqrtP. It first calls the calcReachAmount() function, concluding that the attacker's swap would not cross the tick boundary, but erroneously generates a price slightly higher than the targetSqrtP calculated by 'calcFinalPrice'. As a result, liquidity is not removed, leading to the attack. The attacker performed precise calculations on the liquidity pools within the empty tick range, exploiting cross-swap liquidity counting and draining many low-liquidity KyberSwap pools.

View full text