LooksRare Initiates Token Burn and Buyback Strategy

According to Foresight News, NFT marketplace LooksRare has announced the commencement of its token burning process. The platform stated that 25% of the LOOKS tokens used for repairs in the 'INFILTRATION' event will be destroyed, while 50% of the total fees will be utilized to buy back LOOKS from the market.