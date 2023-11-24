copy link
create picture
more
LooksRare Initiates Token Burn and Buyback Strategy
Binance News
2023-11-24 15:57
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, NFT marketplace LooksRare has announced the commencement of its token burning process. The platform stated that 25% of the LOOKS tokens used for repairs in the 'INFILTRATION' event will be destroyed, while 50% of the total fees will be utilized to buy back LOOKS from the market.
View full text