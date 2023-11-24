Amber Group Proposes Activation of Trading Rewards and 6-Month Incentive Plan for dYdX Chain

According to Foresight News, Amber Group's Steven has proposed an 'Activation of Trading Rewards and 6-Month Incentive Plan' in the dYdX community, suggesting the end of the dYdX Chain's Beta phase. The proposal includes activating trading rewards through the Vester rewards treasury, approving the launch of a 6-month incentive plan proposed by Chaos Labs, crediting the DYDX Chain Community Treasury Vester to DYDX according to DIP 29 4, and providing approximately $1 million in seed funding for the insurance fund.

View full text