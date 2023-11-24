Bitfarms Raises CAD 60 Million in Private Placement to Expand Operations

According to Foresight News, Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms has announced that it has reached a subscription agreement with certain institutional investors for a private placement in the United States. The total amount raised is approximately CAD 60 million (about USD 43.99 million), including 44,444,446 common shares and warrants to purchase up to 22,222,223 common shares, with an exercise period of 3 years. The net proceeds from this private placement will be primarily used to acquire more mining companies, expand infrastructure, and improve its working capital situation. The private placement is expected to be completed around November 28, 2023.

View full text