Legal Team Argues for Zhao Changpeng's Return to UAE and Avoids Jail Time
Binance News
2023-11-24 14:17
According to Foresight News, court documents reveal that Zhao Changpeng's legal team is arguing that he should be allowed to return to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before sentencing. They plan to advocate for a 'no jail time' outcome, which could involve a few months of imprisonment followed by a few months of house arrest.
