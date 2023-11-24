SushiSwap Announces End of Kanpai 2.0 and Return to xSushi Model

According to Foresight News, SushiSwap has announced that Kanpai 2.0 will end on January 23, and the platform will return to the xSushi model. The Sushi Bar will reopen, allowing xSushi holders to earn a portion of the Sushi DEX trading fees. By staking Sushi in the Sushi Bar, Sushi holders will receive xSushi and be entitled to collect 0.05% from the standard 0.3% transaction fee. Currently, the SUSHI token has completed the minting of its 250 million total supply and will no longer release new tokens. SushiSwap has updated its token economic model, but it will not be deployed.

