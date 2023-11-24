Avascan Team to Migrate Snowtrace Browser to Multichain Version

According to Foresight News, the Avascan team is working on migrating the Snowtrace browser from its current single-chain version, which serves the C-chain, to a new Snowtrace Multichain unified multi-chain browser. This migration aims to achieve ecosystem-level data integration and cover all tokens, transactions, and data points across all subnets. Avascan.info will continue to exist, and the new Snowtrace browser will focus on EVM data, hosted by Routescan. Each page will include unified multi-chain data points and introduce Web3 user accounts, replacing the previous Web2 system. Meanwhile, staking data, X-chain data, and P-chain data will remain on Avascan. The migration work is expected to take place from 8:00 am on November 27 to 8:00 am on November 30, Beijing time, during which there may be brief service interruptions.

