Dogecoin Transactions Surge, Indicating Increased Interest from Institutional Players and Whales

Binance News
2023-11-24 13:29
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Dogecoin has experienced a significant increase in transactions, surpassing $100,000 in the past month and consistently hitting new highs. This uptick in on-chain activity suggests an increased interest in the popular meme coin from institutional players and whales, potentially gearing up for a price appreciation in the near future. ITB's data revealed notable spikes in the number of active addresses, which recently spiked to 106.1k, a level not seen since April this year. The new address count also hit a six-month high of more than 61k during the same period. The number of transactions on Dogecoin surged to a whopping $1.04 million on November 23rd, further validating the trend. Meanwhile, a significant amount of Dogecoin that has been inactive in older wallets was recently moved, signaling a possible change in the price direction of the asset. This coincided with a rising trend of wallets with holdings exceeding one million DOGE, which essentially indicated an increased interest from investors, according to an analysis by Santiment. The on-chain analytics firm further pointed out that the noteworthy increase in the transfer of older DOGE from dormant wallets is a significant development in the market dynamics of the asset. The increased interest in Dogecoin is evident, as Carl Erik Rinsch, the director of the sci-fi series 'Conquest' on Netflix, reportedly invested $4 million from the show's budget in Dogecoin, resulting in a $27 million return.
