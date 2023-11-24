copy link
Layer 2 Network Blast Holds Over $400 Million in Assets
2023-11-24 13:26
According to Foresight News, DeBank data reveals that the Layer 2 network Blast, launched by Blur founder Pacman, currently holds over $400 million in total asset value. Approximately $350 million worth of ETH has been deposited into the Lido protocol, while $52.97 million in assets have been stored in the Maker protocol, and around $560,000 remains in the wallet.
