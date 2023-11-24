Hong Kong Digital Research Institute Added to List of Suspicious Virtual Asset Trading Platforms

According to Foresight News, the Hong Kong Digital Research Institute (hkdao) has been added to the list of suspicious virtual asset trading platforms, as shown on the website of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The SFC points out that the company appears to target Hong Kong investors and claims to have obtained a license from the SFC, but this is not the case. So far, the SFC has listed a total of 9 suspicious virtual asset trading platforms.

