Trader Joe Announces Maximum Supply of JOE Tokens Reached
Binance News
2023-11-24 12:40
According to Foresight News, Trader Joe has announced that the total supply of JOE tokens has reached 500 million, and no more JOE tokens will be minted. Due to the permanent locking of 10 million tokens designated for the treasury, the maximum supply has been reduced to 490 million.
