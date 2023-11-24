Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

ECB President Lagarde's Son Loses Almost All Crypto Investments Despite Warnings

Binance News
2023-11-24 12:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde revealed on Friday that her son lost 'almost all' of his investments in crypto assets, despite her numerous warnings. Lagarde has been a vocal critic of cryptocurrencies, labeling them as speculative, worthless, and often used for criminal activities. During a town hall with students in Frankfurt, Lagarde shared that her son ignored her advice and lost about 60% of his investments. She did not specify which of her two sons, both in their mid-30s, she was referring to. The ECB has been advocating for global regulation of crypto assets to protect consumers and close loopholes that can be exploited for terrorist financing or money laundering. Concerns about privately issued currencies displacing government money have also prompted the ECB to launch its own digital euro project. However, the bank is still years away from issuing any digital currency. Last month, the ECB entered the 'preparation phase' for the digital euro but stated that it would need another two years before deciding whether to roll it out or not. Lagarde reiterated her low opinion of cryptocurrencies, emphasizing that while people are free to invest and speculate, they should not be allowed to participate in criminally sanctioned trade and businesses.
View full text