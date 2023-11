BMC Suspends Deposits and Announces Temporary Buyback Initiative

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, BMC has announced the suspension of all deposit functions, urging users to immediately withdraw any assets related to BMC. The suspension will take effect from 5:00 PM Beijing time on December 8th. The temporary autonomous committee has decided to implement a time-limited buyback initiative, effective immediately and lasting until 5:00 PM Beijing time on December 15th. This buyback is specifically targeted at early ICO participants who have not yet claimed their tokens and those who have already claimed their tokens.