BMC Suspends Deposits and Announces Temporary Buyback Initiative

According to Foresight News, BMC has announced the suspension of all deposit functions, urging users to immediately withdraw any assets related to BMC. The suspension will take effect from 5:00 PM Beijing time on December 8th. The temporary autonomous committee has decided to implement a time-limited buyback initiative, effective immediately and lasting until 5:00 PM Beijing time on December 15th. This buyback is specifically targeted at early ICO participants who have not yet claimed their tokens and those who have already claimed their tokens.

