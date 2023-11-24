copy link
BNB Chain Announces Partnership with CMC Labs to Launch Founder Track Accelerator Program
2023-11-24 12:13
According to Foresight News, BNB Chain has announced a partnership with CMC Labs to launch the Founder Track accelerator program. The program aims to incubate 100 innovative ideas that meet real-world demands, with projects to be deployed on the BNB Chain. Applications for the Founder Track will be open until January 16, 2024, at 07:59 Beijing time.
