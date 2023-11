BNB Chain Announces Partnership with CMC Labs to Launch Founder Track Accelerator Program

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, BNB Chain has announced a partnership with CMC Labs to launch the Founder Track accelerator program. The program aims to incubate 100 innovative ideas that meet real-world demands, with projects to be deployed on the BNB Chain. Applications for the Founder Track will be open until January 16, 2024, at 07:59 Beijing time.