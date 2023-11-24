copy link
Sigil Fund Suspected of Selling BLUR to Purchase LDO and IMX
2023-11-24 11:17
According to Foresight News, Sigil Fund is suspected of selling BLUR tokens to purchase LDO and IMX tokens. The fund deposited 1.55 million BLUR tokens, worth approximately $968,000, two hours ago. An hour later, it withdrew 807,799 IMX tokens, valued at around $1.14 million, and 210,905 LDO tokens, worth about $540,000.
