Sigil Fund Suspected of Selling BLUR to Purchase LDO and IMX

According to Foresight News, Sigil Fund is suspected of selling BLUR tokens to purchase LDO and IMX tokens. The fund deposited 1.55 million BLUR tokens, worth approximately $968,000, two hours ago. An hour later, it withdrew 807,799 IMX tokens, valued at around $1.14 million, and 210,905 LDO tokens, worth about $540,000.